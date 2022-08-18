Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $130.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.57.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.41.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

