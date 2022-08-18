People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 653,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 69,587 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,198,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,477,000 after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.22%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

