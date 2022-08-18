Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FSS opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

