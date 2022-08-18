People s United Financial Inc. Has $746,000 Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Insider Activity

First American Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $2,337,069.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAF opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

