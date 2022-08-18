The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Timken by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timken by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,570,000 after purchasing an additional 62,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,333 shares of company stock worth $1,828,622. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.61. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.69.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.22.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

