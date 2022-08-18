Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 144,042 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $243,430.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,052,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,479.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $223,778.96.
USIO opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USIO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.
