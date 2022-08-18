Topline Capital Management, Ll Sells 144,042 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 144,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $243,430.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,052,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,479.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Usio alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 129,352 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $223,778.96.

Usio Price Performance

USIO opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIO. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Usio by 311.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 353,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 267,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Usio by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 120,821 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in shares of Usio by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Usio by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 212,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USIO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Usio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Usio from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.