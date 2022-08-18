People s United Financial Inc. Buys 127 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,729 shares of company stock worth $48,743,673. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $255.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.76 and a 200-day moving average of $223.33. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

