Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $132.64 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.24.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PIPR. Wolfe Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.