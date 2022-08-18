Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Purchases 5,000 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$238,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,451,336 shares in the company, valued at C$1,259,083,593.60.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$236,250.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00.
- On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 500 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,675.00.
ATCO Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of ACO.X opened at C$48.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.34. ATCO Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.44. The stock has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47.
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
