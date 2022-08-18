Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Purchases 5,000 Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$238,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,451,336 shares in the company, valued at C$1,259,083,593.60.

On Monday, August 15th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$47.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$236,250.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,500.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 500 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$43.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,675.00.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$48.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.34. ATCO Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$40.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.44. The stock has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47.

ACO.X has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ATCO to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. CSFB cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.06.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

