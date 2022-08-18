People s United Financial Inc. Buys 88 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Shares of AVGO opened at $538.59 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $217.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

