People s United Financial Inc. Sells 179 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 87,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

STT opened at $73.96 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

