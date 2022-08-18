People s United Financial Inc. Has $645,000 Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,958,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,377,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,552 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449,510 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $124,705,000 after buying an additional 284,954 shares during the period.

PFGC stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.44. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

