People s United Financial Inc. Makes New $635,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,375 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Shares of AEM opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

