Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) were down 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 169,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 139,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Gitennes Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The company has a market cap of C$840,405.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Gitennes Exploration

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

