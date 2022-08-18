StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company's stock.



BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.



