StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
