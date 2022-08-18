City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.50

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $90.44, with a volume of 41 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.57.

City Announces Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $32,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $404,404.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,048.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in City in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in City in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in City by 300.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in City in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

