NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.37

Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 10,181 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $432,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaunastar Hyle sold 1,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $50,699.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $645,089.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,380,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

