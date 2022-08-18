FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.87

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 5855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Hera Acquisition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,714,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,205,000 after purchasing an additional 464,765 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Company Profile
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
