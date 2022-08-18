Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
