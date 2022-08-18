Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

