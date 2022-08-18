China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
China Automotive Systems Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
