FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.49

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 3840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equities downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.09.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.76%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 93.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Featured Articles

