Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells $285,000.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Insperity Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.94 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Insperity Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Insperity by 294.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
About Insperity
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Further Reading
