Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated Purchases 12,669 Shares

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated acquired 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,003,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,511,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $739.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 58,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

