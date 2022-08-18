Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Elanco Animal Health traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 141351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,310,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

