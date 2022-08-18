Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 4.1%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.06 and last traded at $32.06. 396 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 408,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Embecta from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Embecta in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.66.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.43. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

