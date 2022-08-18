Patrick Brindle Sells 4,491 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

PLL stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLL. Cowen started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

