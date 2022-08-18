Patrick Brindle Sells 4,491 Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance
PLL stock opened at $63.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.59. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.