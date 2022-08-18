Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Paul J. Fego Sells 2,438 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Qorvo Stock Performance
Shares of QRVO opened at $105.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.80. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $192.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Qorvo by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,350,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $150,636,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after buying an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Qorvo Company Profile
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qorvo (QRVO)
