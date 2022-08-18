Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

OFIX stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $443.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,728,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 114,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 75,508 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

