Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.62. Middlefield Banc has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

