Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MACK opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.32. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,478 shares of company stock worth $188,276. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
