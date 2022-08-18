Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MACK opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.32. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,478 shares of company stock worth $188,276. 25.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

