Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. Coffee has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Coffee ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

