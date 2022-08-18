Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

