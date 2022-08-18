Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Price Performance

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 2,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.