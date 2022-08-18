Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 3.1 %

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

