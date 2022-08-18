Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Potbelly Price Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.18. Potbelly has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $7.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Potbelly

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 17,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $130,450. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 23.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Potbelly by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

