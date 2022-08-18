Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

OVLY stock opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

In other news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,274.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $51,668. 19.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,162,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

