ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 13.2 %

Shares of AACG opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

