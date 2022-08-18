ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 13.2 %
Shares of AACG opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile
