News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut News from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Macquarie cut News from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on News to $34.00 in a report on Monday.

News Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. News has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of News by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,042,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 7,423,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,650 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 12,156,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,958 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of News by 6,064.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,832,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also

