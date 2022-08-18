OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading

