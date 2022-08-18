Graham Smith Sells 5,066 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) Director Graham Smith sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $319,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Graham Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 9th, Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $310,800.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

Procore Technologies stock opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,890,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 325,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 38,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

