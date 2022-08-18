Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Trading Up 0.5 %

PDEX stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Stories

