Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Trading Up 0.5 %
PDEX stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
