Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.08.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.35.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

