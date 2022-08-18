KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Director Sells $310,920.00 in Stock

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,279.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KBR Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KBR opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 953,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,373,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of KBR by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 1,212.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,520,000 after purchasing an additional 447,628 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

