Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Bloom Burton restated a buy rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Neovasc Price Performance
NASDAQ NVCN opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 12.88 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.30.
About Neovasc
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
