Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NYMX stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27.

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

