Commerce Bank Acquires New Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Commerce Bank bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $29.27.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.