New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 673,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 423,862 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 298,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,370 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 149,734 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 370,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPC. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 4.42%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,113,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

