Commerce Bank Takes $364,000 Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth $22,940,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Veritex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 5.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 6.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 142.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 28,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,980 shares in the company, valued at $243,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.70. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

