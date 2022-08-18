IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stake Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IAC were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in IAC by 33.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $74.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.04. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $158.81.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on IAC from $149.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IAC from $173.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

