Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Down 4.1%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.01. 14,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,707,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Trading Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $790.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Agenus by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 133,263 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.